Details Emerge In Capture of Man Accused of Killing Crawford County Worker

The man accused of killing a GNC store worker in Crawford County, during a robbery last year, is heading to trial.

34-year old Adam Greenlee appeared in court for his preliminary hearing today on charges of Criminal Homicide, Robbery, and Theft by Unlawful Taking

This was Greenlee earlier today exiting Crawford County District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver’s office.

This all centers around Greenlee's alleged actions that lead to the November 30 death of 21-year-old GNC employee, Patrick Kozminski.

During the hearing today, investigators said they tracked the last transaction at the GNC store through an email address. And after piecing together some names and clues, authorities were lead to Greenlee.



State Police attempted to confront Greenlee at his workplace in Fredonia, Pennsylvania, at which point, Greenlee fled.

Police would later discover a knife found in the backseat of Greenlee's car, and while Kozminksi was stabbed to death, they have yet to determine if that knife in question was, in fact, the murder weapon.

As we know now, Greenlee allegedly fled to the Erie area using a stolen car and made purchases on a stolen credit card. and that's how authorities caught him

Greenlee was arraigned and is facing a trial in a similar case as a result of those thefts

Investigators also point to a GPS reading on Greenlee's phone that indicated he was at the plaza where the GNC is located around the time of the Kozminski's death.

Greenlee will continue to be held In the Crawford County Correctional Facility with a trial date to be determined.