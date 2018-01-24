Public Meetings Scheduled on Strategic Plan for Erie Schools - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Public Meetings Scheduled on Strategic Plan for Erie Schools

The community will get a chance to weigh in on the strategic plan for Erie's Public Schools.

People are invited to attend public meetings March 12 at East Middle School auditorium and March 13 at the Jefferson Education Society to learn about the plan and provide feedback.

Parents of students in the district are invited to complete the parent survey here. The information collected will be used in the development of the plan. It is anonymous.

The district said participation in the survey and public meetings will help it develop a strategic plan that reflects everyone's hopes and dreams for the schools.

