Public Meetings Scheduled on Strategic Plan for Erie Schools

The troubled retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, is looking to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores, according to a court filing late Tuesday.More >>
The troubled retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, is looking to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores, according to a court filing late Tuesday.More >>
Gary Palmer, 52, and Tiffani Palmer, 49, were arraigned for endangering the welfare of a child, causing or risking a catastrophe, and several drug charges.More >>
Gary Palmer, 52, and Tiffani Palmer, 49, were arraigned for endangering the welfare of a child, causing or risking a catastrophe, and several drug charges.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
Two people were taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, following a crash on Interstate 79.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, following a crash on Interstate 79.More >>
A man charged in connection to the discovery of a meth lab pleads guilty to drug paraphernalia charges. Cody Bartosek, shown in the center, entered a plea Tuesday.More >>
A man charged in connection to the discovery of a meth lab pleads guilty to drug paraphernalia charges. Cody Bartosek, shown in the center, entered a plea Tuesday.More >>