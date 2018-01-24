Erie Leaders Learn Lessons From Canton, Ohio

Community leaders are back from a trip to Canton, Ohio, to see what the Erie region may learn from that community's renaissance efforts. It was a trip orchestrated by board officials from the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership. The organization is in the midst of a search for a new President and CEO.

With 70-thousand people, Canton is smaller than Erie, but it has a big tourism draw with the pro-football hall of fame. According to Erie Regional Chamber Board President Tom Tupitza, officials there called on Erie leaders to recognize and make the most of Erie's unique assets. "We have wonderful assets as a community and we take them for granted I think, they’re second to none and...the Canton people told us that---I mean they recognize what Erie has that’s different from other communities, that’s an uplifting thing to hear," Tupitza said.

Canton is one year ahead of Erie, in implementing a comprehensive plan from Charles Buki and CZB Associates, the same consultants used for Erie Refocused. New Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper were invited to join chamber representatives and members of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation on the visit.

They were inspired by how the Canton Chamber of Commerce is involved in making their downtown a vibrant place, to live, work, and play. Mayor Schember said, "You can really see the results, downtown business that were boarded up and looked terrible now are attractive they’re exciting, they had an ice skating rink closed for nine years and the chamber of commerce took the lead on making that work again."

County Executive Dahlkemper liked what she saw as well. "They’ve been able to take the downtown and attract developers, private money to come in and create market rate housing as well as rehab a lot of their great old buildings," Dahlkemper said. "The chamber could take a larger role in leading economic development that’s one of the things that we’ve struggled with, who is the lead agency, who is the...sort of the one stop shop," she asked.

Mayor Schember said the visit made him see that the Erie region needs to focus its vision. "One of the things that really came out to me is we need a really clear shared vision of what we want Erie to look like 15 to 20 years from now," Shember said, "and then we can decide, what can we do today to start moving us in that direction."

Kathy Dahlkemper noted that a different sort of approach to a land bank has helped Canton get very specific in development projects."It was a way to target what buildings they wanted to get control of and then find a developer to come in and fix that building up, so there’s things like that that are definitely beyond what we’ve gotten to yet in terms of our downtown," the county executive said.

Tupitza said he heard a clear message from Canton, that a focus on the downtown is vital. "We did find from Canton that their business community was very much supportive of the notion that what happens in the center city was critical to what happens to your entire region."

He went on to say that as the Erie Regional Chamber shapes its mission and looks to hire its next leader, they are definitely ready to step up to a larger role in economic development. "Certainly as a central point in economic development, retention and attraction and all those things, we think the chamber can step up to that, as you look for leadership," Tupitza said, adding, "It’s important for candidates to know that the whole community, public and private and everybody else is behind it."

Tupitza is confident that everybody is behind it. "We are at a moment right now where the level excitement about what we have, the potential in the community, has never been greater, and I think the willingness to cooperate amongst public and private sector is as positive as I’ve seen in my career, so I think that’s all good," he said.