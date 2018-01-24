"Promise" plan outlines tuition-free public college in Pennsylvania

The cost of college tuition in Pennsylvania has jumped by nearly 66 percent since 2001. Meanwhile, the funding that supports 14 state-owned universities has fallen by more than 25 percent in that time. Those numbers a driving factor behind the Pennsylvania Promise proposal introduced this week by the policy think-tank Keystone Research Center.

"Student loan debt is up for students across various public colleges by 27 percent," said Mark Price, a labor economist at the Keystone Research Center.

The group's proposal is bold.

A full-time student could attending one of Pennsylvania's fourteen public community colleges could get two years free tuition and fees; a full-time student attending one of the fourteen state-owned universities, like Edinboro University, could also get their tuition and fees waived; grants ranging from $2,000-$11,000, depending on family income, would be awarded to full-time students attending one of the four state-related universities, including Penn State or the University of Pittsburgh.

A series of other grant programs would be available, as well.

"By no stretch of the imagination will students be attending college for free," Price said. "They're still going to have to pay for their room and board and their books."

The plan comes with a hefty $1.1 billion price tag to state taxpayers. The proposal urges state lawmakers to cover the cost with things like a steeper natural gas severance tax, and more taxes on the wealthy.

"We will never move to where we need to move until we give everyone the education that they deserve to have," said State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7th District), a supporter of the plan, during a news conference Tuesday.

Edinboro University administrators tell Erie News Now they are reviewing the Pennsylvania Promise proposal.

"Many factors would have to be considered before an initiative like this can move forward," said the school's assistant vice president of marketing and communications Angela Burrows. "We'll be watching for new developments."

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education shared a similar message Wednesday afternoon.

"We certainly welcome a dialogue about the importance of investing in students and in Pennsylvania’s future," said PASSHE Spokesman Kenn Marshall. "As state-owned universities, we are committed to providing affordable higher education to Pennsylvanians. That’s our mission. The 14 State System universities continue to be the most affordable, high-quality option for Pennsylvania students seeking a four-year degree."

Price says the plan will reverse a trend he says is bankrupting a generation of students.

"It's a healthy compromise in a sense," he said of the plan regarding potential political hurdles. "We really are reducing the cost of attending college, but it's not being reduced to precisely to free."