Millcreek Township Holds Public Meetings to Update Residents on "Embrace Millcreek"

2,000 Millcreek Township residents have participated in the township's new comprehensive plan, Embrace Millcreek. Dozens more participating during Wednesday's public meeting.

Including, Joe Dillon who went to the neighborhood meetings last summer.

"I applaud them for trying to do it. Because it's very easy in a township like Millcreek, which is stable and growing at a fairly sustainable rate, but eventually that stops," said Dillon.

Dave Skellie has been part of the planning commission for 15 years, eager to see the progress of the new plan.

"It's time for Millcreek Township to do a new comprehensive plan. The plan is over 10 years old, and a lot of things have changed in the past ten years in Millcreek Township," said Skellie.

Township officials held phase two of the project, showing the draft of principles and priorities.

"Some of the common themes that we've heard both our online surveys and our previous neighborhood meetings," explained John Morgan, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

A good portion of the plan focuses on the infrastructure, but Supervisor John Morgan says while the nuts and bolts are important, so are the commercial corridors that will attract businesses and residents to the area.

"You have to do a little extra. You've got to become a community of choice through world class amenities.You have to become a community of choice for businesses, by promoting your major commercial corridors," said Morgan.

Based off of public comments so far, West 8th Street will be the focus, becoming a main street in Millcreek, but also putting effort into gateway streets like 12th and 26th streets.

Dillon agrees, adding there needs to be a town center.

"If you go to Girard, or Fairview, they have a definable center of the town, where community events happen, where people gather," said Dillon.

Other main focuses of the plan include a gateway to Presque Isle, investing in the neighborhoods, and supporting business development.

The first draft of the plan is expected to be presented in May.

The next meeting will be held Thursday night from six to eight p.m., at J.S. Wilson Middle School.