Erie Police Looking for Man Scheduled to Testify in Murder Trial

Erie Police are asking for the public's help to track down a man who failed to show up to testify in a murder trial, according to a Facebook post by the department.

A material witness bond has been issued for Eugene Husband. He was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.

Husband is 24 years old, 5'11" and 175 lbs., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

