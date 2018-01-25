Erie High Offers New Program to Help Student Athletes Succeed

Erie High School is encouraging student athletes to plan ahead. The high school is starting a mentorship and advisory program for student athletes to help them succeed on and off the field.

Erie High is hosting an NCAA Eligibility Night at the school from 6 to 8 p.m.

School officials, teachers and advisers will spend time with students and their families explaining how students can get on the right track to playing sports in college.

“Because sometimes when you talk to the student athletes we're talking to them throughout the school day and they know what's going on but we'd love to get the families in here so that they understand this is a process through the NCAA Eligibility Center that they have to go through to get their athletes eligible,” Erie High Principal Mike Pisano said.

If students want to play NCAA sports at a division 1 or 2 school, they need to register for a certification account.

School officials will go over this process and all the requirements.

Erie High football player Daniel Blue said although he’s only a sophomore he’s already focusing on his next steps after high school.

“It's important because if you want to go to college you got to get here and no what you want to do,” Blue said. “Get your grades right. Work hard be dedicated.”

Pisano said this program will also let students know what they need to do from an academic standpoint, including what grades and test scores they need to have.