Deadly Hit-and-Run in West Mead Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Deadly Hit-and-Run in West Mead Township

Posted: Updated:

State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Crawford County.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning. Troopers report that a 56-year-old male was walking along Leslie Road, just north of SR27 in West Mead Township, at the time of the incident.

They say the victim may have been lying in the road at the time of the crash due to a medical condition. He was wearing dark clothing, and could possibly have been mistaken for debris on the road, Troopers say.

The man's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on a vehicle with recent front-end damage is asked to contact Meadville State Police. 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com