Deadly Hit-and-Run in West Mead Township

State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Crawford County.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning. Troopers report that a 56-year-old male was walking along Leslie Road, just north of SR27 in West Mead Township, at the time of the incident.

They say the victim may have been lying in the road at the time of the crash due to a medical condition. He was wearing dark clothing, and could possibly have been mistaken for debris on the road, Troopers say.

The man's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on a vehicle with recent front-end damage is asked to contact Meadville State Police.

