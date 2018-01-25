Case Dismissed Against Two Defendants After Witness Fails to Show Up for Murder Trial

The case has been dismissed against two of the four men charged in the homicide of Shakur Franklin during a 2015 drive-by shooting.

The attorneys for Stephen Russell and Jahaun Jones both filed a motion for judgement of acquittal, asking that the case not go to the jury due to a lack of evidence. Judge Cunningham, who is presiding over the trial, granted the motion.

A witness for the prosecution, Eugene Husband, failed to appear for trial and provide key testimony in the case.

Russell's lawyer Eric Hackwelder told Erie News Now that testimony was the only evidence linking his client to the crime.

Erie Police and Erie County Sheriffs have been out looking for Husband but have failed to find him.

Hackwelder argued Russell was misidentified, and that he was at his girlfriend's house the night the shooting occurred.

Russell didn't learn of the shooting until the next day, according to Hackwelder.

Jones lawyer, Jessica Mann, said that only evidence against Jones is an non-credible witness statement, and a palm print from Jones that was lifted from the SUV. Mann said that the palm print could have been placed there any time, and that Jones was not in the SUV the night of the shooting.

The trial is proceeding against Keyshawn McLaurin, 20, and Demond Mitchell, 21.

Closing arguments will start at 1:15 p.m.

Franklin is one of two teenagers shot and killed outside of a party along West 29th and Summit following the Save-An-Eye Football Game.

Elijah Jackson, 16, was also killed in the shooting, but the men are not charged with his death.

