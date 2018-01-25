Case Dismissed Against Two of Four Defendants on Trial for Homicide in 2015 Drive-By Shooting

The case has been dismissed against two of the four men charged in the homicide of Shakur Franklin during a 2015 drive-by shooting.

The attorneys for Stephen Russell and Jahaun Jones filed motions for acquittal due to the lack of evidence, and the judge granted the request Thursday.

Russell's lawyer Eric Hackwelder also said that Russell was misidentified, and that he was at his girlfriend's house the night the shooting occurred.

Russell didn't learn of the shooting until the next day, according to Hackwelder.

Jones lawyer, Jessica Mann, said that only evidence against Jones is an non-credible witness statement, and a palm print from Jones that was lifted from the SUV. Mann said that the palm print could have been placed there any time, and that Jones was not in the SUV the night of the shooting.

The trial will proceed against Keyshawn McLaurin, 20, and Demond Mitchell, 21.

Franklin is one of two teenagers shot and killed outside of a party along West 29th and Summit following the Save-An-Eye Football Game.

Elijah Jackson, 16, was also killed in the shooting, but the men are not charged with his death.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EARLIER COVERAGE