Police Seize Drugs, Guns After Bust at West Erie Home

Four people have been charged after a drug and weapons bust on Erie's west side.

The Erie Police Vice and SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at 1608 Poplar Street.

They seized two guns - one of them a sawed-off shotgun - and 40 grams of cocaine with a street value of $4,000.

Police brought in four people for questioning and charged the suspects with drug possession, conspiracy and weapons charges.

The Erie Police Vice Unit is investigating.

