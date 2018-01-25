Driver in Deadly Hit and Run Identified - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver in Deadly Hit and Run Identified

Posted: Updated:

State Police  say they have now found the driver involved in deadly hit and run in Crawford county.

Friday morning, State Police identified the driver as Richard Slingluff, 59. Troopers say Slingluff believed he had hit a trash can in the road.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Leslie road, just north of State Route 27 in West Mead Township.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell tells Erie News Now, the victim is John Kellick, 58, of West Mead Township.

He was hit by a 1995 Dodge Ran 2500 while walking along Leslie road. He died of blunt force trauma. Schell says an autopsy will not be performed.

State Police tell Erie News Now they are still investigating.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com