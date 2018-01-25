Driver in Deadly Hit and Run Identified

State Police say they have now found the driver involved in deadly hit and run in Crawford county.

Friday morning, State Police identified the driver as Richard Slingluff, 59. Troopers say Slingluff believed he had hit a trash can in the road.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Leslie road, just north of State Route 27 in West Mead Township.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell tells Erie News Now, the victim is John Kellick, 58, of West Mead Township.

He was hit by a 1995 Dodge Ran 2500 while walking along Leslie road. He died of blunt force trauma. Schell says an autopsy will not be performed.

State Police tell Erie News Now they are still investigating.

