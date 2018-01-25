Victim of Deadly Hit and Run Identified - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Victim of Deadly Hit and Run Identified

Posted: Updated:

State Police are investigating the scene of a deadly hit and run in Crawford county.

Thursday morning, according to investigators, State Police were able to identify and track down the driver, and brought them into custody. The driver telling troopers they believed they had hit a trash can in the road.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Leslie road, just north of State Route 27 in West Mead Township.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell tells Erie News Now, the victim is John Kellick, 58, of West Mead Township.

He was hit, while walking along Leslie road, he died of blunt force trauma and Schell says an autopsy will not be performed.

State Police are still sorting out the details of just what happened, and determining whether charges against the driver are warranted.
 

