Erie Woman Charged for Supplying Heroin in Fatal Overdose - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Woman Charged for Supplying Heroin in Fatal Overdose

Posted: Updated:
Janell Terry Janell Terry

An Erie woman has been charged with supplying the heroin that police said led to an overdose death.

Troopers were called to a reported heroin overdose Wednesday at a home in Springfield Township.

Police have not released any information about the victim but said their investigation uncovered Janell Terry, 40, supplied the heroin.

She was arrested on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as possession with intent to deliver.

Terry is behind bars in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com