Erie Woman Charged for Supplying Heroin in Fatal Overdose

An Erie woman has been charged with supplying the heroin that police said led to an overdose death.

Troopers were called to a reported heroin overdose Wednesday at a home in Springfield Township.

Police have not released any information about the victim but said their investigation uncovered Janell Terry, 40, supplied the heroin.

She was arrested on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as possession with intent to deliver.

Terry is behind bars in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.