Schember Unveils 2 New Economic Development Programs

Mayor Joe Schember unveiled plans for two new programs to help businesses grow in Erie.

Schember said he is in discussions with the county, and the Erie School District, to implement a new, full 10-year LERTA program.  The program would defer any increase in property tax on building improvements and new construction.  Residential buildings would also qualify for the tax deferments.
    

Schember also announced plans, to distribute 10 to 12 micro-grants to small businesses.  Each grant would total up to $5,000 and could be used by business owners for needs, including new equipment purchases.

"The guidelines for the new small business micro-grant program will be in place soon, and we hope to start accepting applications for those by year-end," Schember said

Interest earned from the city's Revolving Loan Program will provide the funding for the new micro-grants.
 

