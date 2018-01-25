Flood Danger Eases on French Creek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Flood Danger Eases on French Creek

Worries about another round of ice jam flooding in Meadville have eased considerably in recent days.

French Creek is now flowing smoothly through the city.

But nearby, giant ice chunks are a reminder of the ice jam flooding of ten days ago.

The gradual warm up and lack of rain this week have helped to largely eliminate a large ice jam downstream.

A few days ago, officials feared the creek would crest above flood stage by today or tomorrow.

But it has fallen about four-and-a-half feet below flood stage.

City crews that had been on alert, can now return to their regular duties.

Meadville City Manager Andy Walker said, "So now we are just getting back to business. So it is a relief that we can let that be in the past and focus on everything we have dropped for the last two weeks."

While the current situation has greatly improved, city officials know weather can change quickly, causing another ice jam to form, possibly causing more flooding.

