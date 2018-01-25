New Parking Ramp Planned Near Meadville's Diamond Park - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Parking Ramp Planned Near Meadville's Diamond Park

Posted: Updated:
New Parking Ramp New Parking Ramp

Crawford County Commissioners are now seeking bids, to build a new parking ramp near Diamond Park.

The ramp would be built on vacant, county-owned land.

Planners said the two tier structure would have space for 130 vehicles.

Commissioners say the ramp will increase parking around the Crawford County Courthouse and Judicial Center, and allow the county to stop renting parking spots around the city.

The ramp will have a unique design.

Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said, "The top deck you will enter from Walnut Street. The lower deck you will enter from East Steers.And while the decks are on top of each other, you will not be driving from one deck to the other. So it is a little bit different from what you call a traditional parking garage."

The cost of the new ramp is estimated at $1.3 million.

Construction is expected to start in the spring and be done by the end of this year.

Commissioners also plan to build new surface lots  in the area in the near future.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com