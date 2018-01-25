Thompson urges reauthorization of Perkins Act in Mercyhurst-North East visit

With a crowded room of students and staff at Mercyhurst-North East on Thursday, Congressman Glenn "GT" Thompson promoted a plan he says will help college students seeking a degree in career and technical education.

Thompson is urging the U.S. Senate to reauthorize the Perkins Act, which would provide funding for career and technical education. Before the act expired in 2012, it created more than $1.3 billion in federal funding for those areas. Mercyhurst-North East focuses on career and technical education.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed Thompson's bill in June 2017 that would free up that money and close what he calls the "skills gap."

"The demand for more qualified and trained workers is out there," Congressman Thompson said, noting the demand will likely increase with new federal tax policy passed last month. "This is meant to provide an on-ramp to opportunity not just for kids in high school, but this is for adults of any age, as well."

The Senate has yet to vote on the Thompson's bill that reauthorizes the Perkins Act.

Thompson is the co-chair of the Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus.