Millcreek Apartment Complex Gives Away One Year of Free Rent

A Millcreek apartment complex is continuing its efforts to erase a bad reputation. The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.

The apartment complex is under new ownership, and the new owners want everyone to forget the reputation it had when it was known as the Granada Apartments. Gone are the days of buildings being condemned, and constant police calls to the complex. It's a new beginning, with new residents who truly want to live there.

The Kinnard Family today received the keys to their new apartment at the Reserve at Millcreek. They won the apartment in a raffle open only to veterans of the U.S. Military. The Kinnards were notified last month that they won.

"It was very, very hard to contain my excitement. So I called my husband. He had to step away from his job. And he's like, 'What is it?' I said 'We won!' He was so excited too," said Marisa Kinnard.

Marisa and Alexander Kinnard are both veterans of the U.S. Navy. They met at training school in Florida. They've lived in Erie since retiring from the Navy four years ago. Erie is Alexander's hometown. Marisa is taking college classes online while caring for the couple's three children at home. Alexander is preparing to enter Gannon University as a pre-med student. The free rent will help them save for their future plans, and the Reserve at Millcreek is thrilled to help.

"Just to see it all come to fruition is kind of awesome, and seeing the kids run around, it's pretty cool," said Andrew Norris, Director of Leasing.

The Kinnard's new apartment is completely renovated with new paint and carpeting, a new kitchen, a new washer and dryer in the basement, and one and a half baths. The renovated apartments are one sign that the new ownership is establishing an entire new image at the complex. The Kinnards will be moving here from the west side of Erie. They are looking forward to being a part of the positive turn-around.

"I'm really glad that the company saw that there's so much potential here. That it wants to make it a better place for its residents, to just make it safe. I can't wait to experience the community life here," Marisa Kinnard said.



Many people moved out of the complex when it was the Granada, and others were evicted when the new ownership took over. So, there's renovated apartments available, with more exciting changes to come.