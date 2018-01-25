UPDATE : Fire Breaks Out in West Erie Building

Erie City Deputy Chief, John Herman says 15 to 20 explosions occurred after fire crews arrived as firefighters tackled flames at a west Erie warehouse building Monday evening.

A rear roof collapse at the building two weeks ago, coupled with a fire, left the building structurally unsafe for firefighters to enter at this time.

It was reported at MD Services Outdoor Needs at 1422 West 21st Street around 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming through the roof.

Nobody was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.

They have since brought the flames under control and are putting out some hot spots and assessing the damage.

West 21st Street was closed off between Baur and Emerson Ave. as crews worked to bring the flames under control.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

