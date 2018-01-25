Redevelopment Authority Helps Bartlett Signs Grow

An investment from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority is helping an Erie business grow.

As one of the region's largest sign companies, Bartlett Signs has made a name for themselves over the last seven, almost eight years.



The business, owned by Kent, and his father, Walt Bartlett, took a big step into the future today.

Today, Bartlett Signs, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and the Erie County redevelopment authority held a ceremonial check presentation.



The authority contributed $250,000 towards Bartlett’s $950,000 headquarters.



The building, completed in mid- September of last year, was also financed by First National Bank.



Bartlett signs President, Kent Bartlett spoke highly of the new partnership.



He says the almost 13,000- square- foot building has provided the company with ample space to work, which will help the company become more efficient.

"It’s been extremely helpful because, First National funded a lot of it, but, the Redevelopment Authority, with a fantastic interest rate, in the long run, that saves us money.” Bartlett said “Which lets us free more money up, to hire more people, to buy more equipment, to help us grow. I mean, their whole thing is to help businesses grow, and that's what we're doing."

The investment by the Redevelopment authority includes Bartlett retaining 15 employees, while pledging to hire at least five more in the next three years.