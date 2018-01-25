Keeping You Safe From Tax Refund Fraud

While we are still in the winter season...a new season will start...that's tax season. And we have some tips to keep you safe from tax refund fraud.

Every year, millions of Americans are affected by identity theft-based refund fraud. That could mean millions of dollars in tax refunds, taken away from taxpayers.



Jason Williams and his staff at Liberty Tax Services have already received several calls from customers who need help on their taxes. Williams says to be watchful of information such as your social security number. And, it’s better to file your taxes as early as you can, as it can save you from fraud, and from stress.

"If there's fraudulent filing going on with your information, those people tend to try to get it in early, to beat you from filing.” Williams said “And then, what happens when you go to file your personal return, with the correct information, that fraudulent return's already been filed, so then yours gets rejected, and that ties up your refund, and prevents you from getting your money back for quite an extended period of time."

Williams says fraud can occur through both online and electronic submissions. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on January 29th.