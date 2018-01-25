Graduation Celebration for the Eagle's Nest/ EHCA Cooperative Training Program

Graduates from the Eagle's Nest Leadership Corp. were recognized for their accomplishments.

It was a graduation celebration at the Concourse of Union Station for the young graduates.

This comes after the Eagle's Nest students completed four weeks of intensive job skills training, and four more weeks serving as temporary employees at Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

The program is designed for at-risk students between the ages 18-25, to overcome barriers, develop skills, and gain employment.