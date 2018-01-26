Snowy Weather Helps Attract Skiers to Peek'n Peak

Cold temperatures and snowy weather may be a hassle for many folks, but for the skiing season it’s the perfect combination. Vice President of Scott Enterprises Inc. Chris Scott said this is shaping up to be one of its strongest skiing seasons at Peek’n Peak thanks to this winter’s record snow fall.

“The last couple years have been really challenging with the lake of snow and 50-60 degrees around Christmas time so it has been challenging but fortunately Mother Nature kind of worked in our favor this year and we really got what we asked for,” Scott said.

According to Scott, the resort has seen a 20 percent increase in skiers and snowboarders heading to the slopes this season.

Another upside to the snowy weather is that the ski resort doesn’t have to produce and create snow on its own.

Creating artificial snow gets expensive when you factor in all the chemicals and electricity needed to make it. This ends up saving the resort money and Scott said many skiers would agree that natural snow is better than man-made snow to ski in.

Peek'n Peak is preparing for the warmer weekend temperatures. Currently, there's about four feet of base snow on the slopes.