Grammy Award Winning Guitarist Visits Fairview Elementary School

The kids at Fairview Elementary School were treated to a special performance Friday morning, by an award winning guitarist.

Grammy award-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin visited the school.

She is joining the Erie Philharmonic this weekend for a performance at the Warner Theatre.

Friday, she performed and chatted with the 4th grade class at Fairview.

Isbin says educational experiences like this are an important inspirational tool for children, "These kids were just terrific to play for. They were so enthusiastic, they are open, they are receptive. And it's a real joy to be able to influence their lives in a positive way, " said Isbin.

If you'd like the chance to see Isbin play for yourself, she will be at the Warner Theatre Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $20.00.