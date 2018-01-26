Coroner Identifies Woman Found Dead in Abandoned Erie Building - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Coroner Identifies Woman Found Dead in Abandoned Erie Building

Posted: Updated:

The coroner has identified the woman, whose body was discovered a week ago at a vacant industrial site in Erie.

The woman's body was discovered Friday, January 19th, at the former Watson Paper Company, at 16th and French streets.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the woman as Carrie Young, 28, of Erie.

After an autopsy Friday, Cook says there were no signs of foul play, but will wait for toxicology blood tests to come back before ruling on a cause of death.

The coroner believes Young had been deceased for some time before her body was discovered, she was last seen in mid-December.

Most of the

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com