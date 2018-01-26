Coroner Identifies Woman Found Dead in Abandoned Erie Building

The coroner has identified the woman, whose body was discovered a week ago at a vacant industrial site in Erie.

The woman's body was discovered Friday, January 19th, at the former Watson Paper Company, at 16th and French streets.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the woman as Carrie Young, 28, of Erie.

After an autopsy Friday, Cook says there were no signs of foul play, but will wait for toxicology blood tests to come back before ruling on a cause of death.

The coroner believes Young had been deceased for some time before her body was discovered, she was last seen in mid-December.

Most of the