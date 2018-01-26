Art Gallery Opens in Downtown Erie

Art lovers can check out a new attraction in downtown Erie.

A ribbon cutting today marking the opening of the new Erie Art Gallery, located on West 8th Street between Peach and State.

The first show will be this weekend, showcasing works from 67 local artists.

And more shows, plus special events and private gatherings are planned for the future.

The owner thinks the gallery will help to attract people and new businesses.

Owner Brad Ford said, "If we want businesses to come down here to see how viable Erie is, we have to have an atmosphere that looks viable. A space that promotes local art is definitely one of the check marks that will refocus Erie."