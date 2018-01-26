Pooches Prepare for Erie Kennel Club Dog Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pooches Prepare for Erie Kennel Club Dog Show

Nearly 900 dogs will be competing for Best in Show this weekend at the Erie Kennel Club's annual dog show.

More than 130  breeds will be represented, from 32 states and Canada.

Today, some of the owners and dogs were doing last minute practicing at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center, site of the two day event.

Crews were also busy putting the finishing touches on the show rings for the judging.

There will also be rally trials and obedience events.

And plenty of vendors will be on hand to sell hundreds of different items.

Owners preparing for the competition say it takes a lot of practice.

Dog owner Beth Rapp said, "Your are training every day. You are doing something whether it is formal or informal. You are constantly training the dog."

Dog owner Pat Martin said, "You want to make it fun for them as well as encourage them to keep going because if they have a bad experience they will shut down and you won't get anything out of them."

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the show.

Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children age 10 and under.

