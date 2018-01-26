One Guilty, One Acquitted in Erie Murder

After about seven hours of deliberation, a jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of two Erie men, charged in a fatal drive-by shooting from 2015.

Four defendants went to trial at the start of this week, but after the judge tossed the case against two of them, the jury reached a verdict Friday evening on the remaining two defendants.

Keshawn McLaurin is found guilty on all counts, including first degree murder.

The jury found Demond Mitchell not guilty on all counts.

Both men were charged with first degree murder in the drive-by shooting death, of Shakur Franklin.

Throughout the trial, Mitchell's lawyer, John Carlson, has called this a case of mistaken identity.

Demond even took the stand, where he maintained his innocence and provided two alibis who said they were with him on the night of the shooting.

The only evidence against Mitchell was an eye witness account placing him at the scene. That's after a Central Tech football jacket found at the crime scene, was determined not to be his.

In McLaurin's case, investigators recovered his crashed SUV near the crime scene, along with two guns and gun shot residue inside of his vehicle.

His lawyer argues that he can't be charged with the shooting, because no DNA was found on those weapons.

Jahaun Jones and Stephen Russell were acquitted of all charges on Thursday, after a key witness failed to appear in court to testify.

Erie News Now Jamison Hixenbaugh has been in the courtroom, for the entire trial this week.

Follow Erie News Now for the latest on Friday's verdict.