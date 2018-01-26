Investigation Underway Into Thursday Blaze at West Erie Business

An investigation is underway into what caused a devastating fire at an Erie business Thursday night.



It's been roughly 24 hours since a blaze tore through MD Services on W. 21st Street.

And investigators are beginning their search for what caused the Thursday evening fire.

Inspectors from the Erie Fire Department, along with Erie Insurance were on-hand today, assessing what remains from the building.



Earlier today, code enforcement officials toured the property and deemed it unsafe to enter.

The fire, which started around 5:15 Thursday evening torched most of the right side of the building, leaving only a few vehicles and equipment left remaining.



The charred wood and metal skeleton of the building is just the beginning of what could be a lengthy investigation for inspectors.

"Right now, the building is unstable because of all the structural damage.” Chief Fire Inspector for the Erie Fire Department, John Widomski said “We’re in there just trying to get some photos of the area, and see if they can pinpoint exactly where the fire started."

From here, Widomski says inspectors will interview witnesses, and try to map out the damages. So it could take several weeks before we know the exact cause of the fire.