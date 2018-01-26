Case Moves Forward Against Erie Man Charged With Stabbing Stepdad

The case against an Erie man accused of stabbing his stepfather multiple times is moving forward.

Jason Madden, 26, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He stabbed his stepdad in the face at a home near East 32 and Brandes around 3 a.m. Jan. 9, according to police.

Police were told the 53-year-old man was stabbed several times in the face and neck.

If Madden agrees to plead guilty to the pair of felony aggravated assault charges, prosecutors will drop the attempted murder charge. Madden faces up to 30 years in prison if he agrees to the plea deal.

