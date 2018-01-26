Case of Erie Man Charged With Stabbing Step-dad Moves Forward

The case moves forward for the Erie man, accused of stabbing his stepfather multiple times. Jason Madden, who is 36 years old, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday. He's charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his step-dad in the face.

Investigators say it happened at a home in the area of 32nd Street and Brandes in Erie, around 3am, back on January 9, 2018.

It's after police got a report that a 53-year old man had been stabbed several times in the face and neck. If madden agrees to plead guilty to the pair of felony aggravated assault charges, prosecutors would drop the attempted murder charge. He could face up to 30 years in prison if he agrees to that deal.

Madden's arraignment has not yet been scheduled.