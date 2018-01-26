New Restaurant Opens Inside Bourbon Barrel In Downtown Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Restaurant Opens Inside Bourbon Barrel In Downtown Erie

Posted:

There's a new place to eat dinner in downtown Erie. The ribbon was cut Friday on what's called Oak Restaurant, It's located inside the Bourbon Barrel on State Street. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday. Weekend hours are 5-10pm. It's billed as a modern American restaurant with seasonal menus inspired by the woods, nature, and travel. 

