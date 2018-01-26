42nd annual King Cobra karate tournament underway

For the 42nd straight year, Erie's Master John Barton is hosting the King Cobra Karate Open at the Avalon Hotel this weekend.

This event features an international team fight between Canada and the United States. New this year, more divisions for competitors in their 50's, 60's and 70's. A total of 171 divisions will be contested over the next two days.

"Competition is not our main training. Self-defense and all the things that go with it are," Barton said. "This is kind of a sideline to what we do with our martial arts."

Saturday's action will get underway at 10a.m. For more schedule and ticket information, kingcobrakarate.com