Annual Single Point in Time Count Seeks out the Homeless - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Annual Single Point in Time Count Seeks out the Homeless

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A group of people went out to count the homeless.

Friday, about 20 people gathered in the City of Erie for this year's Single Point in Time Count. Erie county officials, as well as volunteers from Erie United Methodist Alliance Church, the Erie Veteran Affairs Medical Center, and the Homeless Care Team went to all the homeless shelters and other places in the area where homeless people might go for shelter.
They are gathering information to take an accurate count of all the sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals that are in Erie county.
Part of their effort is also to help get those enrolled in programs that can help them. For the first time this year, Edinboro and Corry are participating in the Single Point in Time Count.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com