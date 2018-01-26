Annual Single Point in Time Count Seeks out the Homeless

A group of people went out to count the homeless.

Friday, about 20 people gathered in the City of Erie for this year's Single Point in Time Count. Erie county officials, as well as volunteers from Erie United Methodist Alliance Church, the Erie Veteran Affairs Medical Center, and the Homeless Care Team went to all the homeless shelters and other places in the area where homeless people might go for shelter.

They are gathering information to take an accurate count of all the sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals that are in Erie county.

Part of their effort is also to help get those enrolled in programs that can help them. For the first time this year, Edinboro and Corry are participating in the Single Point in Time Count.