Animal Trivia Night Helps Feed Sheltered Pets

ERIE, Pa. -

Teams of four were put to the test during the third annual Feed the Animals Trivia Bowl. 

The question and answer period at the Maennerchor Club lasted for two hours and the top three teams received prizes.
Proceeds benefit the Human Society's feeding program. 
Filling the Human Society's food pantry and helping animals in need, encouraged the participants. 

This year's first place winning team is the Knox Law firm team.
They will receive four tickets to a summer cocktail event in June, valued at $250.
The SGF Guessers finished  second, and the Pet Supplies Plus, Harborcreek team in third.

