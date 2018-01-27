Elderly Man Hit by Vehicle, Injured in Harborcreek Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Elderly Man Hit by Vehicle, Injured in Harborcreek Township

An elderly man was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in Harborcreek Township.

It happened at Saltsman Road and Irene Drive just before 3 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be an 83 year old, was hit by a vehicle, according to witnesses at the scene.

It appeared a female driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

