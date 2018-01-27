Erie CPR: McBride Viaduct Can be Saved for Less than Cost of Demolition

The group looking to save an aging east Erie bridge from demolition said Thursday it has a plan to do just that for a lot less money.

Erie CPR has held a bunch of rallies and meetings about the fate of the McBride Viaduct.

PennDOT plans to tear down the old bridge, which has been closed to drivers for years, but Erie CPR wants to save it and turn it into a pedestrian walkway.

By using what the group calls the "good used car" approach, it plans to trim the bill for keeping the bridge from $3 million down to $1.7 million.

Erie CPR said that's lower than lowest bid for demolition.

"We went back to the numbers, and we pulled off the repair work that would make it look nicer," said Adam Trott, president of Erie CPR. "Instead, we looked at what it would take to remove all the causes of deterioration and remove any hazards to bikes and pedestrians using the bridge."

Both city leaders and PennDOT said no matter what, the bridge is eventually coming down.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.