King Cobra Karate Holds Annual International Competition

Over 200 students of all ages competed during the 42nd Annual King Cobra Karate Championship this weekend.

Thomas Pohl is a yellow striped belt at King Cobra Karate, excited to be here for his second year.

"Probably self defense, and just being here," said Pohl when asked about his favorite part of the competition.

Grand Master John Barton, founder of King Cobra Karate, said the international competition is something many don't see in other tournaments.

"They meet competitors that are from other countries, states, cities, and that makes a big difference, and that helps them in their maturity and their growth," explained Barton.

Canada's team captain Blake Paterson said there are not many differences in their techniques, but you see the bigger differences in some of the rules, like equipment and contact.

"My house my rules. So when we come to the states, we follow any rules they have. It's my job to know them, and prepare my competitors for that. When they come over the border to us, it's our rules," said Paterson.

A big part of the tournaments is values, such as respect, and learning how to win and lose.

During the USA versus Canada fight Friday night, USA brought home a win. Paterson said his team gave some of the best matches of their career and they'll be more prepared next year.