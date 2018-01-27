Pro-life Advocates Participate in Erie March for Life

More than 100 pro-life advocates took to Perry Square in downtown Erie Saturday to participate in the annual Erie March for Life.

People showed up with posters and signs in hand to stand together for what they believe in.

People for Life hosted the march.

Members of Mercyhurst University's Lakers for Life and Gannon University Students for Life lead the march and carried the Erie March for Life banner.

Organizers said the focus this year is life being a universal language and bringing people together.

"The pro-life cause crosses all divides all races, religions, and age groups," said Tim Broderick, executive director of People for Life. "We saw that in action last Friday at the March for Life in Washington D.C. We think it's a winning cause that all kids of people understand."

This was the third event this month organized by People for Life.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.