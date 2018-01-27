Pro-life Advocates Participate in Erie March for Life - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pro-life Advocates Participate in Erie March for Life

Posted: Updated:

More than 100 pro-life advocates took to Perry Square in downtown Erie Saturday to participate in the annual Erie March for Life.

People showed up with posters and signs in hand to stand together for what they believe in.

People for Life hosted the march.

Members of Mercyhurst University's Lakers for Life and Gannon University Students for Life lead the march and carried the Erie March for Life banner.

Organizers said the focus this year is life being a universal language and bringing people together.

"The pro-life cause crosses all divides all races, religions, and age groups," said Tim Broderick, executive director of People for Life. "We saw that in action last Friday at the March for Life in Washington D.C. We think it's a winning cause that all kids of people understand."

This was the third event this month organized by People for Life.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com