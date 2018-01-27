Faith-Based Organization Takes Aim at Erie Opioid Crisis - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Faith-Based Organization Takes Aim at Erie Opioid Crisis

Tonight, a Corry man is on a mission to help curb the opioid epidemic in Erie County.

One year ago, Pastor Phillip Morris established the "New Life Restoration Center." it’s a way of trying to steer drug addicts to recovery through what he calls "practical biblical solutions."

Tonight, Morris was joined by community members, with some former addicts sharing their experiences and road to recovery.

            During his address tonight, Morris worked to drum up support to try and gain funding to build a physical center to operate out of.

            So far, Morris has been working on getting a five-oh-one-see-three, to start a nonprofit, which would serve all of Erie County.

            Morris says he was motivated to start the movement by the word of god, as well as his father's past addiction to alcohol.

            And while he has started to gain some support, Morris says it's going to take much more than himself to help tackle the opioid issue.

"I think us as a community, the simple man, the guy who goes to work, the blue collar job, and the business executive, we have the capabilities.” Morris said “If we come together as a community, to fix this problem, to bring about a change in our communities."

In the meantime, Morris has been hosting weekly group therapy sessions for males on Tuesday nights at the Corry Community Center. Hes hoping to start one for females as well.

If you would like to find out more about center, and ways to help out, you can find them on their website.
 

