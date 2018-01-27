Splash Lagoon Celebrates 15 Years - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Splash Lagoon Celebrates 15 Years

Today, a popular Erie tourist attraction celebrated 15 years with a splash.

Splash Lagoon held a celebration in honor of their mascot, "Fin." several other notable Erie mascots joined in on the fun, as a way of celebrating the water park's impact on the community.
           While the first 15 years have been a big success for Splash Lagoon, they are always thinking of ways to improve, to be successful for the next 15 years, and beyond.

"We plan to continue to make our guest experience the best that we can.” Events and Marketing Manager at Splash Lagoon, Alex Lockwood said “ And [we] continue to just have as many new things that we can and just continue to grow, and make sure our guests have an excellent experience while they're here."

Also sharing the fun, members of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Upload your own image or video

