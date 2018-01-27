Erie High School Offers New Program to Help Student Athletes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie High School Offers New Program to Help Student Athletes

Erie High School is encouraging student athletes to plan ahead for success on and off the field.

It is starting a mentorship and advisory program for students.

The school hosted a NCAA eligibility Thursday night where school officials and advisers explained to students and their families how students can get on the right track to playing sports in college.

To play NCAA sports at a Division 1 or 2 school, students need to register for a certification account through the NCAA eligibility center.

Principal Mike Pisano said this is a great way for families to get involved, and it allows athletes to get a jumpstart planning their futures.

Interested parents and students can also stop in the school and speak with guidance counselors and advisers.

