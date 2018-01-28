This Week's Wanted Fugitives

Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement each week to help land wanted criminals behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Damarco Granberry, 21. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the charge of theft by unlawful taking.

They are also looking for Gregg Redding Jr., 32. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the charge of robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

