Mercyhurst University Celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day meant a big celebration Saturday at Mercyhurst University.

The Athletic Department hosted 30 young girls who were invited to take in the women's basketball game.

They were invited on court for the National Anthem and high-five tunnel during team introductions.

Before the game, the Lady Lakers teams set up stations and ran drills with the young visitors and served them some pizza, too.

Women from Mercyhurst's basketball, softball, lacrosse and soccer teams also participated to help build up women athletes of the future.

