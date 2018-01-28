Hundreds Sample Chicken Wings in Cook-off - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundreds Sample Chicken Wings in Cook-off

Who cooks the best chicken wings in Erie? You could weigh in with your tastebuds at the 16th annual Erie's Best Chicken Wing Cook-off Saturday.

More than 30,000 wings were prepared for the competition at Rainbow Gardens.

Cumulus Media hosted the cook-off that brought some of the area's best wing restaurants together under one roof. They include Odis 12 Bar and Grill, Black Jax Bar and Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Irish Cousins, Coach's Sports Bar and Grill and more.

"This is my first wing fest," said Paul Vizza. "I just moved here, so I came here with my friends. I moved from Philadelphia, and I'm pretty impressed. You guys have a lot more wing flavors out here than you do in Philly."

