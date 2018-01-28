Dogs Compete for Best in Show

Competition to find out who is the top dog is underway Erie's Bayfront Convention Center.

The Erie Kennel Club is hosting its all-breed dog show and obedience and rally trials.

Nearly 900 dogs are competing for Best in Show Saturday and Sunday.

133 breeds are represented from 32 states.

In addition to the show rings and rally trials, dog lovers can check out all kinds of vendors selling everything a dog lover needs.

The annual show brings people back year after year.

"This year, it's great because the weather is wonderful," said Karen Heorceg, who is attending the dog show. "Last year was cold, but we're used to that. I like it up here; I come every year. A bad day at the dog show is better than a good day at work."

The dog show resumes Sunday.

