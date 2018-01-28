Collins: 'Wouldn't hurt' for Congress to protect Mueller - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Collins: 'Wouldn't hurt' for Congress to protect Mueller

Eli Watkins, CNN -

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said on Sunday that Congress should pass legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller following reports President Donald Trump considered firing him last June.

But at the same time, Collins said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that she ultimately had faith in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has direct authority over the probe.

"It probably wouldn't hurt for us to pass one of those bills," Collins said, adding, "There are some constitutional issues with those bills, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to put that extra safeguard in place given the latest stories, but again, I have faith in the deputy attorney general."




