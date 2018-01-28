Five Dead After Shooting at Car Wash Near Pittsburgh - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Five Dead After Shooting at Car Wash Near Pittsburgh

Posted: Updated:

Five people are dead after a shooting at a car wash in Fayette County, which is southeast of Pittsburgh, early Sunday morning.

Three men and two women were killed, according to State Police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Indian Creek Valley Road in Melcroft, WPXI reports.

Another person was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The suspected gunman has not been identified.

Police said there is no threat to the community, according to WPXI.

