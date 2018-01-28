Four Dead After Shooting at Car Wash Outside Pittsburgh

A quiet corner of Pennsylvania turned violent early Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire and killed four people.

He may have also turned the gun on himself.

The shootings happened at a small car wash in Melcroft, which is about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Police said Timothy Smith, 28, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two other guns, was waiting for the first two victims when they arrived just before 3 a.m.

"27-year-old William Scott Porterfield and his companion 25-year-old Chelsie Lou Cline arrived in a silver Dodge Stratus, exited the vehicle for unknown reason, and proceeded to the side of the car wash where they were shot and killed," said Richard Bower, Fayette County, PA District Attorney.

Three more people arrived in a pick up truck. Two were killed.

"The driver - 23-year-old Courtney Sue Snyder - and the left front passenger - Seth William Cline - were shot and killed in the vehicle as it was in the stop position," said Bower.

Police said a woman in her 20s hid inside the pickup and survived.

Timothy Smith suffered a gunshot wound to the head. It could be self-inflicted, according to police. He is hospitalized but is not expected to survive.

While police have not revealed a motive, family members told WPXI the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

